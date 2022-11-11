Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390,845 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Elastic were worth $51,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $63.01 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

