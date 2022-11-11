Elly Keinan Buys 23,800 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

