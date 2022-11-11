Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE:ERF opened at $17.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.25. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enerplus by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 408,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,329 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,474,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,774 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Enerplus by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

