Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Finning International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Finning International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

FTT opened at C$32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.91.

In related news, Director Christopher William Patterson acquired 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,265.50. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson bought 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,741.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at C$241,265.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

