Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TAC. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

TransAlta Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAlta stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $12.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TransAlta by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TransAlta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

