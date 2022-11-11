Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT Lowered to $32.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Everbridge Trading Up 18.6 %

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,061 shares of company stock worth $236,307. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 74.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

