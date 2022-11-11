Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.