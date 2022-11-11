Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

