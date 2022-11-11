Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 1,100 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $61,688.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 232,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,054,078.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 23,136 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $1,298,855.04.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $56,080.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DKL stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.19. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 108.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,149,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 256,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.