Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $116.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.90.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,323 shares of company stock worth $14,549,572. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 7.0 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,584,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN opened at $125.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.