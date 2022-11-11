Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 115001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$104.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.