Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 115001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$104.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.