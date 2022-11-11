Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

JNJ stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.79. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

