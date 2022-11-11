First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$32.11 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.93. The firm has a market cap of C$22.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

