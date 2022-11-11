Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,146 shares of company stock worth $2,409,790. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Five9 Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Five9 stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.90.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

