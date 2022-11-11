FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 8.7 %

Insider Activity

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.25.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.