Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLYW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,460.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,460.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock valued at $67,039,303. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

