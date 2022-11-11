Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $26.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Flywire has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,611,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,139,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,611,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,374,269.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,606,953 shares of company stock worth $67,039,303 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 616.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 374,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.