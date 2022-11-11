Francesco S. Rossi Sells 1,200 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,036 shares in the company, valued at $80,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

PGC stock opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $754.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.36.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,742,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.