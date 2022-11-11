Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.91 Per Share (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.
FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$194.00.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.436 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 23.20%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.