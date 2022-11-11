FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter.
Centerra Gold Stock Performance
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$7.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.87. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52.
Centerra Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
