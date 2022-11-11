FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Issued By Wedbush

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.63). The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.19. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 175.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.