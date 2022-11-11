FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.98). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 14.6 %
Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $22.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,192.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,634 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
