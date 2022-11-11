FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cassava Sciences, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.93) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.66). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Univest Sec lifted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 39.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Barry acquired 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,722.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James William Kupiec acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 36,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $860,222.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,722.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.