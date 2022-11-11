FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Lowered by Cormark

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

Shares of ERO opened at C$17.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.54 and a 52-week high of C$24.56.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

