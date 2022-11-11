FY2022 EPS Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Lifted by Cormark

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.86.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$16.23 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -170.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

