FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.67) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.72). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.68) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

