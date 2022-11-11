FY2022 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

TRP stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 215,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

