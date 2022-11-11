Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

