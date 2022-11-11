Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in Garmin by 0.9% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Stock Performance
NYSE:GRMN opened at $91.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Garmin
In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garmin (GRMN)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.