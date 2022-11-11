Gena L. Ashe Sells 920 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $33,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,939.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anterix Trading Up 6.5 %

ATEX stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 3,273.99%. Research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

