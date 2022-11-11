Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 926.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,876,000 after buying an additional 178,892 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $182.20 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.