Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 404 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $21,052.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.