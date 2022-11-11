Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 404 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $21,052.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,311,000 after acquiring an additional 288,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

