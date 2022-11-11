Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) PT Raised to $3.75

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Globalstar Stock Up 5.9 %

Globalstar stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.41. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globalstar news, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,730.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globalstar news, Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,730.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $3,184,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,641,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $438,310. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 497,972 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Globalstar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 360,586 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

