Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.79.

HT opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

