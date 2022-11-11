Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

