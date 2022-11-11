Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hologic by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

