Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE HLI opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

