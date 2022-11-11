Inderjit Singh Purchases 8,000 Shares of Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.10 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of A$56,784.00 ($36,872.73).
Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Inderjit Singh purchased 2,962 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.98 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of A$20,665.87 ($13,419.40).
- On Monday, October 24th, Inderjit Singh bought 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.20 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,995.00 ($20,126.62).
- On Thursday, October 27th, Inderjit Singh bought 3,662 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.74 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of A$24,667.23 ($16,017.68).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
