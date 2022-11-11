ING Groep NV Has $1.42 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $21,711,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $12,894,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

