ING Groep NV Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 424.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $689,162 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average of $180.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

