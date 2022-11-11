ING Groep NV Invests $1.13 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,858 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WYNN. Citigroup increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

