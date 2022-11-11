ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

