ING Groep NV Purchases 6,165 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Okta were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Okta by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Okta by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta Trading Up 8.2 %

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

