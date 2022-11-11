ING Groep NV Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $353.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.