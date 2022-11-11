Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.51 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.15 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.