Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

