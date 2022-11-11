Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 56,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH opened at $106.94 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.63.

