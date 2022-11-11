Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 54 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

