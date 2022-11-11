Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 142,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.50% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,897.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

EMD opened at $8.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

