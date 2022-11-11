Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $85.38 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.