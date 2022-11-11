Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $150,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $53.17 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $71.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

